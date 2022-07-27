Sri Lanka: Susil Premajayantha appointed as Leader of House, Prasanna Ranatunga as Chief Government Whip
Colombo: Susil Premajayantha has been appointed as the Leader of the House and Prasanna Ranatunga reappointed as the Chief Government Whip, the Speaker of Sri Lanka Parliament announced to the House on Wednesday. Both the Ministers have started holding office from the 22nd of July 2022 for the ninth Parliament.
