Madrid: In an interesting development, an entire village in Spain abandoned for over three decades has been put on sale for over Rs 2 crore, reports said. As per reports, Salto de Castro, a village in Spain located on the border with Portugal has been listed on Idealista, a Spanish property retail website for 2,27,000 euros (about Rs 2 crores 16 lakhs).

The village which has 44 homes, a hotel, a church, a school, a municipal swimming pool and a barracks building, was expected to emerge as a tourist destination, a plan which did not materialise due to the eurozone crisis. It is a few hours drive from Madrid. The fresh auction on the Spanish property retail website has now reinvigorated the investors with more than 300 parties from Britain, France, Belgium and Russia expressing their interest in buying the village.

As per reports, since the 1950s a power generation firm had been housing employees, who were building a nearby reservoir in Salto de Castro. However, the village was deserted after the project was completed. Regarding the reason for selling the village, the owner Romuald Rodriguez wrote in the listing, “I am selling because I am an urbanite and cannot take care of the inheritance or donation.”