Islamabad: At least six people of a family, including children, were killed on Sunday in a cylinder blast in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, according to a media report. The blast occurred when the family tried to switch on a heater to fight the intensely cold weather in the provincial capital Quetta, the ARY news channel reported.

The entire house was damaged due to the explosion caused by gas leakage. The report said that the bodies were shifted to a hospital, but the identities of the deceased could not be ascertained. Most parts of Balochistan, including the capital Quetta, are experiencing a bitter cold, with the mercury dropping to -10C to -15C in some areas, the Dawn newspaper reported. (PTI )