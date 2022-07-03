Denmark: Several injured in shooting at shopping mall in Copenhagen
Copenhagen (Denmark): Danish police said Sunday that several people were shot at a Copenhagen shopping mall. Copenhagen police said that one person has been arrested in connection with the shooting at the Field’s shopping mall. Police tweeted that “several people have been hit” but gave no other details. (AP)
