New Delhi: One of the sex slaves held in captivity by ISIS was forced to eat the flesh of her one-year-old child, Iraqi MP Vian Dakhil told an Egyptian TV channel, a short snippet of which was shared by Zidan Ismail, a Yezidi activist on Twitter, on Sunday. The woman, who was finally retrieved from ISIS had said that she was held in a cellar for three days without food or water. Afterwards, she was given a plate of rice and meat to eat, which she ate since she was hungry. Later, it was revealed to her that she had just eaten her one-year-old son, who was taken away from her and then 'cooked'. In another incident, a girl narrated that ISIS had abducted six of her sisters. Her youngest sister, who was just 10 years old, was raped and killed in front of her father and sisters, she shared.

ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria), or ISIL (the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant), is a Sunni group that claims to be a caliphate. They command religious authority over all Muslims. Though their reach has reduced over time they are active in certain pockets of Iraq and the Middle East and cause instability in the region.