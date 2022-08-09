Paris (France): US tennis great Serena Williams announced on Tuesday that "the countdown has begun" to her retirement from the sport. "There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction," the 40-year-old 23-time Grand Slam winner said in a post on Instagram. "That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun.

"I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I'm gonna relish these next few weeks."