Seoul: North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the sea on Monday, South Korea's military said, two days after the North resumed testing activities with an intercontinental ballistic missile launch. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says the latest launch was made toward the North's eastern waters but gave no further details such as exactly what weapon North Korea fired and how far it flew. On Friday, North Korea launched its Hwasong-15 ICBM off its east coast in the country's first missile test since January 1.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said they had detected the launch from North Korea's Sukchon area between 7 am to 7:11 am. "While strengthening its monitoring and vigilance, our military is maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the US," the JCS said in a text message sent to reporters. This comes a day after the US and South Korea staged combined air drills, involving at least one B-1B strategic bomber, on Sunday, Seoul's military said.

North Korea's state media said Sunday the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test was meant to further bolster its fatal nuclear attack capacity and verify the weapon's reliability and the combat readiness of the country's nuclear force. Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, also issued a statement Sunday threatening to take additional powerful steps over upcoming military drills between the United States and South Korea.

North Korea has steadfastly slammed regular South Korea-U.S. military drills as an invasion rehearsal though the allies say their exercises are defensive in nature. The United States responded by flying long-range supersonic bombers Sunday for separate joint exercises with South Korean and Japanese warplanes in a show of force against North Korea. (With agency inputs)