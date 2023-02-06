Ankara: Amid chaos and death caused by a powerful earthquake Monday morning, Turkey reported a second massive quake of 7.5 magnitude in the afternoon.

According to reports quoting the United States Geological Survey, the fresh quake hit 4 km south-southeast of Ekinözü, Turkey. The quake comes within 12 hours of a 7.8 magnitude jolt that shook both Turkey and Syria killing over a thousand so far and knocking down a number of buildings.

As per US Geological Survey, the second quake was centred about 33 kilometres from Gaziantep, about 26 kilometres (16 miles) from the town of Nurdagi. It was centred 18 kilometres (11 miles) deep, according to the US Geological Survey.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), as per The Guardian, said that preliminary data showed the quake measured 7.7 magnitude on the Richter scale, and was 67 km (42 miles) north north-east of Kahramanmaraş, Turkey, at a depth of 2 km. Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority stated that it was slightly smaller at 7.6 magnitude and at a greater depth.

Also read: After PM's assurance, India to rush relief, NDRF teams to earthquake-hit Turkey

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management agency was centered in the town of Pazarcik, in Kahramanmaras province. The European Union is sending rescue teams and preparing further help for Turkey, the bloc's crisis management commissioner said. "Teams from the Netherlands and Romania are already on their way," with the EU's Emergency Response Coordination Centre overseeing their deployment, commissioner Janez Lenarcic tweeted.

The combined official death toll from the first quake in Turkey and Syria had already risen to over 1,200, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan describing it as the country’s largest disaster since 1939. He said that 912 people had been killed, with 5,383 wounded.

Syria’s state news agency reported more than 320 dead in the country, with over 1,000 wounded. The White Helmets rescue service has also reported that 147 people had died and more than 340 were injured in Syria in areas where it operates. The first quake struck as people slept, and measured 7.8 on the Richter scale, one of the most powerful quakes in the region in at least a century. Search and rescue operations have been hampered by poor weather. Turkey’s president said that over 45 nations had so far offered assistance. (With Agency inputs)