New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said, "We expect discussions at SCO summit on topical issues, trade, connectivity and regional cooperation. PM Modi will have bilateral meetings with Uzbek President and some other leaders on sidelines of SCO summit."

Kwatra further said, Prime Minister is there for the SCO Summit for a brief period; he reaches there later tonight, attends the restricted & extended sessions & a couple of other engagements tomorrow, along with a set of bilateral meetings. He's then scheduled to return tomorrow night.

On G7's price cap on Russian oil, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra says, "India's not a member of the G7... What form it (price cap on Russia) takes & evolves into is something that the people of the countries that have floated that idea can perhaps better answer to." We've said this several times when the Indian entities go out & try to respond to India's need for energy security, they essentially procure it from the market. These are not govt-to-govt purchases that we do. (PTI)