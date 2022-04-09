Riyadh: Saudi Arabia on Saturday said it will allow one million visitors for the Hajj pilgrimage this year. Muslims from inside and outside the country will be able to perform the Hajj provided they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and no older than 65, said Saudi Arabia, reported Al Jazeera. Last year only a few thousand domestic pilgrims were allowed to perform the Hajj due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said in a statement that pilgrims from abroad must also present a negative COVID-19 PCR test and that there will be additional health precautions. The Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and a once-in-a-lifetime duty for all able-bodied Muslims to perform if they can afford it. It is expected to take place in July this year. Before the virus emerged, some 2.5 million people used to travel every year to Saudi Arabia for Hajj.

