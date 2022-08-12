New Delhi : Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae Yong gets presidential pardon Prior to South Korea's annual Liberation Day celebration on August 15. This has been confirmed by South Korea justice ministry to AFP. South Korea President Yoon Suk yeol has given his approval. Yong becomes the most recent South Korean corporate titan, who gets presidential pardon. He is being released to take over for his late father as the company's CEO and deal with challenges it faces, such as the global semiconductor shortage.

