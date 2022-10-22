Kyiv: Russian-installed authorities have ordered all residents of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to leave immediately ahead of an apparent Ukrainian advance.

In a Telegram post on Saturday afternoon, the regional pro-Kremlin administration called on civilians to use boat crossings over the Dnieper River to move deeper into Russian-held territory, citing a tense situation on the front and an alleged threat of shelling and terror attacks by Kyiv. Kherson has been in Russian hands since the early days of the invasion in February. (AP)