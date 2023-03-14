Hyderabad: A Russian fighter jet has reportedly forced down a US Air Force drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday . The incident has resuulted in the damage of the propeller of the American MQ-9 Reaper drone, as informed by a US official who spoke with the media.

Reports claim that the Russian jets intentionally flew in front of the Reaper drone and two SU-27 Flanker jets that were flying above the Black sea. The Russian jets then allegedly dumped fuel in front of the unmanned drone, informed the official. The US Air Force issued a statement accusing the Russian aircraft of acting in a “reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner.”

“At approximately 7:03 AM (CET), one of the Russian Su-27 aircraft struck the propeller of the MQ-9, causing U.S. forces to have to bring the MQ-9 down in international waters. Several times before the collision, the Su-27s dumped fuel on and flew in front of the MQ-9 in a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner. This incident demonstrates a lack of competence in addition to being unsafe and unprofessional,” US Air Force Gen. James B.Hecker, commander, U.S. Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa said in the statement.

National Security Council communications coordinator John Kirby informed that President Joe Biden was briefed on the incident by national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday morning. As reported by CNN, Kirby said it was “not uncommon” for Russian aircraft to intercept US aircraft over the Black Sea, and said there had been other intercepts in recent weeks.

But he said the episode Tuesday was unique in how “unsafe, unprofessional and reckless” the Russian actions were.