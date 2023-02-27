New Delhi: Russia on Sunday slammed the West over its attempt to destabilize the activities of the G20 finance ministers and used in an "anti-Russian, purely confrontational manner".

Russia alleged that the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Bengaluru ended without a joint communique because of the “confrontational” approach towards Moscow by the “collective West” over the situation in Ukraine. The G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors on Saturday was unable to come out with a joint communique following opposition by Russia and China on making any references to the war in Ukraine.

A statement issued by the Russian foreign ministry said, "We regret that the activities of the G20 continue to be destabilized by the collective West and used in an anti-Russian, purely confrontational manner". "Our opponents, primarily the United States, the EU, and the G7, continue their paranoid attempts to isolate Russia and shift the blame for the provoked problems in the area of international security and the global economy onto it", the statement read.

Russia said that through open blackmail and diсtate, throwing in absurd interpretations of the situation in Ukraine, the Westerners once again disrupted the adoption of collective decisions. "As a result, the fully approved text of the document, except for the wording on Ukraine, which gives out for assessments of the discussion at the ministerial meeting something that was not discussed and is unrelated to the topic of its jurisdiction, had become a hostage to this aggressive line", it added.

Russia called on the collective West to abandon its destructive course as soon as possible, to realize the objective realities of a multipolar world, and to start building normal relations with new centers of power in the international arena, on the principles of the sovereign equality of states.

On February 24-25, Bangalore hosted the First Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting that concluded on a great note under the Indian G20 Presidency. The Russian delegation, representing the relevant specialized structures took an active part in this event. "As a result of the substantive dialogue on topical financial issues, a wide range of demanded measures was agreed upon, designed to give an additional impetus to the global economy and financial markets, the Russian foreign ministry statement said.

A significant contribution was made to these efforts by our country, BRICS partners, and developing countries. Russia further noted the constructive role of the Indian Presidency, which strove for a fair consideration of the interests and positions of all countries, adding "The balanced approaches formulated in this context create a good foundation for responding to modern challenges in the area of global finance and related sectors, including support for economic growth and implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals".

"We presume that the G20 should remain an economic forum and not intrude into the security sphere, as was unanimously confirmed at its last year's summit on November 15-16 in Bali", the statement read. Russia reiterated to continue to promote fulfillment by the G20 of the functions entrusted to it on a mutually beneficial and depoliticized basis.

