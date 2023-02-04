London: Sailors from Britain's Royal Navy have been taken to hospital in south east England after an issue with the drinking water on their ship, it emerged on Saturday. The Royal Navy confirmed that its frigate HMS Portland has returned to Portsmouth Naval base as a precautionary measure and another ship has been brought in to cover any naval contingencies.

According to UK media reports, the issue is believed to be a human error involving the cleaning of the vessel's fresh water supply. We can confirm that HMS Portland has returned to HMNB [His Majesty's Naval Base] Portsmouth as a precautionary measure, following an issue with one of the ship's fresh water systems, a Royal Navy spokesperson said.

The health and safety of our personnel is of the utmost importance and we are taking a number of measures to safeguard the ship's company whilst the issue is investigated. A small number of personnel were taken to hospital as a precaution and HMS Richmond has been stood up to cover any contingencies, the spokesperson said.

The Daily Telegraph' quoted a Navy source as saying that the "poisoning" of the water happened after the wrong chemicals were put into it. The mistake was quickly flagged by the individual involved and sources last night praised them for their "integrity" in coming forwards which "undoubtedly reduced the consequences".

It is believed the cleaning system to the water supply could have flowed the wrong way. "The individual made a mistake and informed their chain of command. It's really unfortunate, and their integrity should be acknowledged," the source told the newspaper. HMS Portland departed from its home port at Plymouth in south-west England on January 7. It underwent a major refit in 2021 and is adept at surface warfare operations as well as hunting submarines, according to the Royal Navy website.

It is a Type 23 frigate that last month tracked the movements of a Russian warship in the North Sea. Commanding Officer Ed Moss-Ward said at the time: Escorting warships in UK territorial waters and the adjacent sea areas is routine activity for the Royal Navy. By maintaining a visible and persistent presence, the Royal Navy ensures compliance with maritime law and deters malign activity to protect our nation's interests.

Escorting the Russian task group alongside forces from our NATO allies has demonstrated the UK's commitment to the alliance and to maintaining maritime security. The frigate spent much of last year patrolling waters close to the UK, with visits to Norway and Sweden, and operating with North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) allies on the alliance's submarine hunting exercise Dynamic Mongoose in the North Atlantic. (PTI)