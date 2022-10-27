New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Britain counterpart Rishi Sunak on Thursday over the phone and congratulated him on assuming charge as the UK PM even as the leaders briefly discussed the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two nations.

"Glad to speak to @RishiSunak today. Congratulated him on assuming charge as UK PM. We will work together to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We also agreed on the importance of early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced FTA," PM Modi tweeted.

Sunak also tweeted about it and thanked Modi for his kind words. "Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your kind words as I get started in my new role. The UK and India share so much. I'm excited about what our two great democracies can achieve as we deepen our security, defence and economic partnership in the months & years ahead," he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that UK's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is coming to India on Friday to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The two will discuss strengthening diplomatic ties, Britain's Foreign Office said on Thursday.