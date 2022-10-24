London: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Rishi Sunak who on Monday won the race to be the leader of the Conservative Party and will become Britain’s next prime minister — the third this year, and the youngest in the last 200 years.

Modi in a tweet said that he looked forward to working closely together on global issues and implementing Roadmap 2030. "Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership," the PM tweeted.

Sunak who is of Indian origin will be Britain’s first leader of colour and faces the task of stabilizing the party and country at a time of economic and political turbulence. His only rival, Penny Mordaunt, conceded and withdrew.

Here are 10 points in this big story: