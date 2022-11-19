Hyderabad: Amid the organisational upheaval in Twitter triggered by its new boss Elon Musk, the buzzword on the social media platform in the last few hours is 'Donal Trump'. Musk has asked users if the former US president should come back on Twitter.

In a tweet, the tech billionaire who has over 116 million followers started a poll: “Reinstate former President Trump - Yes or No.” “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” read another tweet - a Latin phrase, which literally translates as "the voice of the people is the voice of God". At the time this report was published, 14 hours were remaining to vote for the poll with 8,321,459 votes already registered.

In a separate tweet, Musk said that the poll was getting "~1M votes/hour!" The former United States president was permanently banned from Twitter in 2021 when the Capitol Hill riots took place “due to the risk of further incitement of violence". Earlier this week, he announced that he would be running for the top post again in the 2024 elections.

Meanwhile, #RIPTwitter remained one of the top trends on Friday the popular social media platform, which has been embroiled in controversies ever since the world’s richest person announced a $44 billion deal to acquire the firm, then backed off, and then stepped forward and completed the acquisition.

The billionaire has been massively criticised in the last few weeks for the decisions he has taken for Twitter, including those related to the layoffs and Blue Tick verification.