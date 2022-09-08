London: Queen Elizabeth II's 'close family' informed of doctors' concerns, AFP reported quoting Buckingham Palace. Earlier on Wednesday, the Queen had postponed an online meeting of the Privy Council after being advised to rest by doctors, BBC reported quoting Buckingham Palace has said.

The palace said that after "a full day" on Tuesday the monarch, 96, had accepted the medics' advice. On Tuesday, she presided over the ceremonial handover power to new Prime Minister Liz Truss at her summer residence in Scotland at Balmoral Castle. The Queen has suffered from mobility issues in recent times, the report said.

Buckingham Palace said on Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision because doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health," as members of her family travelled to be with the 96-year-old monarch in Scotland. The palace says the queen is comfortable and remains at Balmoral. Her son, Prince Charles, and grandson Prince William were travelling to be with her, officials said.

Truss said the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time, she said on Twitter. Elizabeth marked seven decades on the throne this year. She has increasingly handed over duties to her heir, Prince Charles, and other members of the royal family in recent months as she struggled to get around. (with Agency inputs)