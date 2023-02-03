Washington: Quad, an informal grouping of four countries Australia, India, Japan and the United States, has agreed to leverage machine learning and related advanced technologies to enhance cyber security, the White House has said. Officials of Australia, India, Japan and the United States met in New Delhi on January 30-31 for the Quad Senior Cyber Group, during which they reaffirmed their commitment to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient, it said.

In the longer term, the Group committed to leveraging machine learning and related advanced technologies to enhance cyber security and establish secure channels for Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERT) and private sector threat information sharing, the White House said in a statement on Thursday. The Group also committed to creating a framework and methodology for ensuring supply chain security and resilience for information communication technologies (ICT) and operational technology (OT) systems of critical sectors, it said, adding these objectives form an important part of the future-looking, leading-edge work plan for the Group.

The White House said progress on these objectives will enhance Quad members' national cyber capabilities, lowering the number of serious cyber incidents and improving their response capabilities. Closer collaboration on machine learning research will enable better detection of network intrusions and improve cyber risk management of critical infrastructure, it said.

The framework for security threat information sharing by CERTs and private sector entities will enable better real-time cooperation and assessments as cyber incidents arise, the White House said. A supply chain methodology will encourage major software services, products, and providers leveraged by governments to adhere to a Quad-endorsed best practice guideline for cyber security ICT and OT requirements for critical infrastructure, it added.

Observing that telecom security is a core function of national security, the statement said working in conjunction with Quad CET Working Group, the Group will strive to ensure that security-by-design and best practices of cyber security are incorporated in ORAN and 6G technologies. Our meeting advanced the Group's positive and ambitious agenda. Quad partners are working together to better secure cyberspace and foster an international digital economy that works for everyone, including regional partners in the Indo-Pacific, the White House said.

The Quad countries, it said, are committed in the near term to drive more secure software services and products by common Quad government security practices, establish common cyber security requirements for nations' critical infrastructure, conduct a Quad Cyber Challenge (a campaign to raise awareness among our populations and drive action to improve cyber security), collaborating on capacity-building activities and information sharing in the Indo-Pacific region under the Quad Cybersecurity Partnership.

Among other things, the Group discussed the importance of utilising trusted vendors in telecommunications infrastructure as part of our shared commitment to promote safe, resilient networks and technologies, including through exploration of open and interoperable network solutions which are occurring in each of and among our countries, the statement said. These efforts demonstrate the Quad's commitment to building regional capacity and ensuring the delivery of an open and secure telecommunications infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific, it said.

According to the statement, the Quad Cyber Challenge Campaign will promote basic cyber security awareness among individuals, organisations, businesses and governments throughout members to prevent them from becoming victims of cyber crimes and threats that can cause untold financial and personal damage. We are committed to providing educational resources to our citizens to increase their cyber security as part of this effort, it said. (PTI)