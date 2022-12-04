Hyderabad: Russian President Vladimir Putin fell down the stairs at his official residence in Moscow on Wednesday, sustaining an injury in his tailbone (coccyx) and 'involuntarily defecated himself' following the impact, a media report, based on inputs from an anti-Kremlin Telegram channel, which has purported links to Putin's security team, said on Sunday. The 70-year-old Putin suffered the fall in the presence of his bodyguards, who rushed to his aid and informed the in-house medical team. Putin slipped down five steps before falling on his back. The defecation occurred due to 'cancer affecting his stomach and bowels', the channel also said.

The incident, however, did not appear to have dealt any significant damage. Putin's condition "closer to nighttime was stable", the channel added, later on, informing further that sitting was the "only thing that bothers him." A thorough diagnosis was being carried out to ascertain the reason for the fall, it added. The mishap comes after various media reports on Putin's deteriorating health. Several reports have indicated in recent months that the President suffers from cancer and Parkinson's disease.

During Putin's meeting with Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel last month, media reports stated his hands shaking and turning purple. In a photo put out by the aforementioned Telegram channel, Putin was seen clutching the table with his hands and resting his feet in an awkward manner while attending a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.