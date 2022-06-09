New Delhi: Amid a massive diplomatic row over comments on the Prophet Muhammad by BJP leaders, Iran appears to have climbed down from its previous version of the meeting of its foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Iran pulled down the readout where they claimed that Doval had assured the visiting Iranian foreign minister about action at the government level against those behind the remarks against Prophet Muhammad, the Ministry of External Affairs said during a presser on Thursday. While responding to a question about the NSA and Iranian Foreign Minister meeting in wake of the prophet's controversial remark, the MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “I don’t like to comment on comments between senior dignitaries. My understanding is that the readout has been pulled down by Iran”.

An Iranian press statement had claimed that Doval mentioned “in response to the emphasis and proposal by the Iranian side” that the “offenders will be dealt with, at the government and related bodies levels, in such a way that others will learn a lesson”. The claim by the Iranian side was, however, dismissed by the Ministry of External Affairs. The Indian read out on this point was silent.

Bagchi also told reporters that the issue of the controversial remarks against the Prophet was not raised during the meeting between Iranian FM and India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. Clearing out India’s stand on the controversial remarks that led to a diplomatic fallout with several Muslim nations lodging protests, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said,“ We have made it pretty clear that the tweets and comments don’t reflect views of the Government. This has been conveyed to our interlocutors as also the fact that action has been taken by the concerned quarters against those who made the comment and tweets”.

"Our ambassadors regularly brief their interlocutors’ on issues and concerns of the day. They are in regular touch with the headquarters", he added. Iranian FM Amirabdollahian arrived in Delhi on Wednesday for a four-day visit to India, his first-ever as foreign minister. He had a busy schedule on his first day, with meetings with NSA Doval and external affairs minister S. Jaishankar. He also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His visit comes amid the anti-Muslim remarks that sparked a diplomatic row with as many as 20 Muslim countries condemning the remarks against Prophet Muhammad. It is pertinent to note that Iran was among the eight nations to condemn the act and summon the Indian ambassador.