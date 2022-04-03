Sacramento: Police in Sacramento say six people are dead and at least nine others have been injured after a shooting in downtown Sacramento. The Sacramento Police Department says the shooting happened early Sunday morning. Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background. Video showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.

Police provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting but said in a tweet that a "large police presence will remain and the scene remains active." Phone messages seeking comment were left with the Sacramento police.

AP