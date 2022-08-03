Police rescues woman stuck in car in flood water in US
Arizona: A video of a woman getting rescued from a car, stuck in flood water in Arizona, in the United States, is going viral on the internet. The video was shared by Apache Junction Police Department on social media. The clip shows a cop trying to talk to the driver, who was stuck inside the car.
On July 28, 2022, the Apache Junction Police Department responded to 24 different calls for service related to flooding.— AJ Police Department (@AJPoliceDept) July 30, 2022
The incident you will see in this AJPD officer body camera is from a rescue of a motorist stranded in Weekes Wash.
(1 of 5) pic.twitter.com/WXrrJMO6dp
He asked the driver to hurry up and threw a tow strap and wrapped it around the vehicle to prevent her from being washed away in the strong flow of water. While rescuing the woman, she shouts alerting the police officers about her dog in the car. The woman holds the strap and was rescued safely. The Apache Junction Police mentioned in the video, "the occupant in the vehicle was saved, but the dog was never located."
The woman is still looking for the pet but has not found it yet. The incident took place on July 28.