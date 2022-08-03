Arizona: A video of a woman getting rescued from a car, stuck in flood water in Arizona, in the United States, is going viral on the internet. The video was shared by Apache Junction Police Department on social media. The clip shows a cop trying to talk to the driver, who was stuck inside the car.

Also read: Over 150 people stuck in HP's Lahaul-Spiti due to flash flood

He asked the driver to hurry up and threw a tow strap and wrapped it around the vehicle to prevent her from being washed away in the strong flow of water. While rescuing the woman, she shouts alerting the police officers about her dog in the car. The woman holds the strap and was rescued safely. The Apache Junction Police mentioned in the video, "the occupant in the vehicle was saved, but the dog was never located."

The woman is still looking for the pet but has not found it yet. The incident took place on July 28.