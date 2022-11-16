Bali: US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that it is unlikely that the missile which caused the blast in Poland was fired by Russia. Biden was speaking after global leaders gathered for the G20 meeting in Bali where an emergency meeting was held after explosions in Poland that might have been caused by missiles fired by Russia.

"There were scores and scores of missile attacks in western Ukraine. We support Ukraine fully at this moment, as we have since the start. We will do whatever it takes to give them the capacity to defend themselves," Biden said adding that it seems unlikely, in the "minds of the trajectory", that the missile was fired by Russia but the matter will be investigated.