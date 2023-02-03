Lahore: The current Pakistan government got power in a real sense only after the change of command in the Pakistan Army in November last year, top PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz has said, alleging that prior to that the "facilitators" of former prime minister Imran Khan were present in the powerful military establishment and obstructed the work of the government.

Maryam, considered the heir apparent of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, returned to Pakistan on Saturday to lead her Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party in the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab province, nearly four months after she flew to London to meet her father. "Our government's span is not that of 10 months."

"In fact, we came to power on November 28 when Gen Asim Munir replaced Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa as Army Chief. Before November 28, the facilitators of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran were present in the military establishment," Maryam said on Thursday while talking to journalists in Bahwalpur district of Punjab province.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led federal coalition of nine parties came to power in April 2022 after ousting then prime minister Khan through a vote of no-confidence in the National Assembly. In November last year, General Asim Munir took over as the Pakistan Army chief, replacing Gen Bajwa, who retired after two consecutive three-year terms.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif recently blamed the ex-Army chief and ex-ISI head for the current turmoil in the country by rigging the 2018 general elections and installing an Imran Khan-led government. The former prime minister held Gen Bajwa and ex-Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence Lt Gen Faiz Hamid responsible for spinning Pakistan around for their personal wishes and whims.

Maryam, 49, said that prior to November last year, the facilitators of Khan were present in the system and obstructed the work of the PML-N government. "Our party and its allies came to power over two months ago. Before that, we were not in the government as the facilitators of Imran Khan were present in the system," Maryam said.

During the interaction, Maryam referred to some generals, including Gen Hameed as Khan's "facilitators" who also sought early retirement after the appointment of new Army chief Gen Munir who is considered close to the Sharif family. Maryam also held Gen Hameed responsible for the attack on a Police Lines mosque on Monday in which over 101 people, including 97 policemen, were killed and 200 injured. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan's facilitator Gen Faiz Hameed who was posted in Peshawar (as corps commander) was responsible for the Peshawar attack, she alleged. (PTI)