Washington : US national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dialogue, this is not the time for war in Ukraine, with Russian President Vladimir Putin was a statement of principle on behalf of what he believes is right and welcomed by the US.

Responding to a question over PM Modi's statement on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, Sullivan said, "I think what Prime Minister Modi said -- a statement of principle on behalf of what he believes is right and just -- was very much welcomed by the United States and for the Indian leadership, which has longstanding relationships in Moscow, from the very top all the way through the Russian government, to continue to reinforce that message that now is the time for the war to end," as quoted by the statement released by White House.

He further said, "And the way this war should end is for Russia to abide by the basic terms of the UN Charter and to return the territories that it has seized by force. This is a message that every country, however they feel about Russia, Ukraine, or the United States, everyone should be able to centre around this basic proposition: You cannot conquer your neighbour's territory by force, and peace will come fastest and most decisively to Ukraine if Russia abandons that effort."

Sullivan said they would like to see every country in the world making that case. He further said that sending a clear and unmistakable message to Russia is vital to producing peace in that region. And we would like to see every country in the world making that case. They can do it publicly if they like. They can do it privately if they want. But sending that clear and unmistakable message to Moscow at this time is the most vital thing I think we can collectively do to produce peace in that region.

On the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's summit, PM Modi said, "Today's era is not of war and I have spoken to you about it on the call. Today we will get the opportunity to talk about how we can progress on the path of peace. India and Russia have stayed together with each other for several decades."

Prime Minister spoke this during a bilateral meeting in Uzbekistan's Samarkand. "We spoke several times on the phone about India-Russia bilateral relations and various issues. We should find ways to address the problems of food, fuel security and fertilizers. I want to thank Russia and Ukraine for helping us to evacuate our students from Ukraine," PM Modi added.

This statement became popular and was praised by international media. American publication -CNN praised PM Modi's hold on world politics and reported " Indian leader Narendra Modi tells Putin: Now is not the time for war" While another US publication Washington Post headline was "Modi rebukes Putin over the war in Ukraine".

"India's Leader Tells Putin That Now Is Not an Era for War," The New York Times said in its headline. It was the lead story on the webpage of both The Washington Post and The New York Times. (ANI)