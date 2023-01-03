New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with King Charles III of the United Kingdom over the phone on Tuesday. As this was Prime Minister's first conversation with the King after the latter assumed the Office of the Sovereign of the UK, PM Modi conveyed his best wishes for a successful reign.

A number of subjects of mutual interest were discussed during the call, including Climate Action, conservation of biodiversity, and innovative solutions for financing energy transition. PM Modi expressed his appreciation for the King's abiding interest and advocacy on these issues.

The Prime Minister briefed King Charles III on India’s priorities for its G20 Presidency, including the propagation of digital public goods. He also explained the relevance of Mission LiFE - Lifestyle for Environment, through which India seeks to promote environmentally sustainable lifestyles.

The leaders exchanged views on the Commonwealth of Nations and how to further strengthen its functioning. They also appreciated the role of the Indian community in the UK in acting as a “living bridge” between both countries and enriching bilateral relations.