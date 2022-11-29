New Delhi: On the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people, a UN-organised observance on November 29 every year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated India's "unwavering support to the Palestinian cause" and hoped that talks between Palestine and Israel will resume to find a negotiated solution to the political conflict.

In a letter shared on Twitter by the Representative Office of India to the State of Palestine on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi said that India's ties with the "friendly people of Palestine are rooted in our common history". The PM said that India has always supported the Palestinian people in their pursuit of economic and social development with dignity and self-reliance.

"We are hopeful that direct talks between the Palestinian and Israeli sides will resume to find a comprehensive and negotiated solution," the letter read. "India has also been at the forefront of extending developmental assistance to Palestine over the years. Our flagship projects such as India-Palestine Techno Park, Palestine National Printing Press and four Schools are already functional while other projects, including the Palestine Diplomatic Academy, Women Empowerment Centre (Turathi) and a Super Speciality Hospital are under implementation," the letter added.

"We have substantially enhanced our contribution to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in recent years to strengthen its hands for humanitarian activities. On behalf of the Government and the people of India, I extend my best wishes to the people of the State of Palestine in their journey to achieve statehood, peace and prosperity," read the letter.

India's letter of support comes at a time when the conflict between Palestine and Israel saw more casualties on Tuesday when a Palestinian man rammed his car into an Israeli soldier, seriously injuring her, before he was shot dead by Israeli police in the occupied West Bank. He was the fourth Palestinian killed in a series of violent incidents throughout the day.

Also read: '2 states for 2 peoples,' but 'ground not ripe' for talks: Biden in Palestine

It was the latest bloodshed in a mounting surge of Israeli-Palestinian violence in the wake of a Jerusalem bombing last week that killed two Israelis. The violence began overnight near the city of Hebron, where fighting erupted between Israeli forces and residents.

The Israeli army said clashes erupted after two army vehicles got stuck due to mechanical issues. It said soldiers opened fire after Palestinians hurled rocks and explosives. It said Palestinian gunmen also opened fire. The Palestinian Health Ministry said Mufid Khalil, 44, was killed and at least eight other people were wounded by Israeli fire.

In a separate incident, two brothers were killed by Israeli fire during clashes with troops near the village of Kafr Ein, west of Ramallah in the northern West Bank early Tuesday. The Palestinian news agency Wafa identified them as Jawad and Dhafr Rimawi, 22 and 21. The Israeli military said troops operating in the village came under attack from suspects throwing rocks and firebombs, and soldiers responded with live fire.

Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have been surging for months amid nightly Israeli raids in the West Bank, prompted by a spate of deadly attacks against Israelis that killed 19 people in the spring.

More than 140 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, making it the deadliest year since 2006. The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting Israeli army incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.