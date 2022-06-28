Abu Dhabi (UAE): Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed from UAE after a brief stopover at Abu Dhabi on his return from Munich, Germany on Tuesday. This was the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since August 2019 when Prime Minister visited Abu Dhabi last. The main purpose of the visit was for Prime Minister to convey his personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan last month.

"For stronger partnerships. For closer friendships. PM @narendramodi concludes his visit to Germany and UAE," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "PM @narendramodi conveyed his personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan last month to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan & other Royal Family members NSA Sheikh Tahnoun, DPM Sheikh Mansour, MD ADIA Sheikh Hamed & FM Sheikh Abdullah," said Bagchi in another tweet. The Prime Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as well as other members of the Royal family.

"Prime Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as well as family members including Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Advisor, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Dy Prime Minister, Sheikh Hamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, MD, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation among others," the MEA said in a statement.

Also read: PM Modi arrives in UAE to pay personal condolences on demise of former president

The Prime Minister also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the third President of the UAE and becoming the Ruler of Abu Dhabi. Both leaders reviewed various aspects of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership which they have carefully nurtured over the past few years. During their Virtual Summit on 18 February, both countries signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which has since entered into force on May 01.

CEPA is expected to further boost trade and investment between both countries. Bilateral trade in FY 2021-22 was about USD 72 billion. UAE is India's third-largest trade partner and second-largest export destination. UAE FDI in India has continuously increased over the past few years and currently stands at over USD 12 billion.

"During the Virtual Summit, both leaders had also released a Vision Statement which has laid the roadmap for bilateral cooperation in coming years in diverse areas including trade, investment, energy including renewable energy, food security, health, defence, skills, education, culture and people-to-people ties.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction that India and UAE continue to forge closer partnership in these areas building on their close and friendly relations and historical people-to-people connect. India-UAE have a strong energy partnership which is now acquiring a new focus on renewable energy," the MEA said.

The Prime Minister thanked UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan for taking great care of 3.5 million Indian community in UAE, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. He invited Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit India at an early date. (PTI)