New Delhi: Stressing that India and Japan are natural partners, Prime Minister on Monday lauded the business community as brand ambassadors of the immense potential of India-Japan ties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was chairing a roundtable with Japanese business leaders today in Tokyo.

He said that during the visit of Prime Minister Kishida to India in March 2022, both countries had set an ambitious target of investment of Japanese Yen 5 trillion over the next 5 years. Prime Minister noted the recent developments in economic ties, such as India-Japan Industrial Competitiveness Partnership (IJICP) and Clean Energy Partnership, among others. He talked about initiatives such National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, and semiconductor policy and highlighted the robust startup ecosystem of India.

Top executives and CEOs of 34 Japanese companies participated in the event. The majority of these companies have investments and operations in India. The companies represented diverse sectors including automobiles, electronics, semiconductors, steel, technology, trading and banking & finance. Key business bodies and organizations from India and Japan such as Keidanren, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), Japan-India Business Consultative Committee (JIBCC) and Invest India also participated in the event.

Prime Minister highlighted that despite the slowdown in global FDI, India has attracted a record FDI of USD 84 billion in the previous financial year. He termed this a vote of confidence in India’s economic potential. He invited greater participation by Japanese companies in India and proposed celebrating Japan’s contribution to India’s development journey in the form of a ‘Japan Week’.