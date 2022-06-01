New Delhi: The Central government on Wednesday handed over 10 stolen antiquities – four retrieved from Australia in 2020-2022, and six from the US last year– to Tamil Nadu in the presence of Union Ministers like Kishan Reddy, Arjun Meghwal, Meenakshi Lekhi, Dr L Murugan and Tamil Nadu's DGP C. Sylendra Babu.

Speaking at the occasion, Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India said that people who denigrate other cultures are the ones who are involved in these illegal smuggling rackets and that the Centre is fighting against it. "The country under the leadership of PM Modi is now taking pride in our heritage and culture. These antiquities or statues of Gods are not just mere stones but rather represent the beliefs and the culture of India," she added.

Without explicitly mentioning Congress, the Minister took a jibe at the previous government and said that from 1947 to 2013, only 13 antiquities were brought back. But under the Modi government, from 2014 till now, 228 such antiquities have been brought back. "With Azaadi comes the knowledge, freedom, and freedom from cultures that are alien to us," said Lekhi.

Agreeing with Lekhi's statement, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture said the way PM Modi brought back our cultural heritage says a lot about PM Modi's leadership. "After 2014, 228 such antiquities have been brought back and you see the scale and speed of it. You have to judge it from this prism," he added.

"You pick up any scheme that has been launched by our PM and the way these schemes are being implemented and are benefiting the poor portrays that this government has a policy of 'Nation First'," he further said.

Once received by respective states, the idols will be installed at their original locations. Some of the important idols recovered are Dvārapāla, a stone sculpture retrieved in 2020 from Australia, which belongs to the Vijayanagar dynasty dating back to 15th-16th century. The sculpture was burgled from Moondreeswaramudayar Temple, Tirunelveli, in1994.

There is also a sculpture of the Natarāja retrieved in 2021 from the US, a depiction of Shiva in his divine cosmic dance form, dating back to the 11th-12th century. This sculpture was stolen from the strong room of Punnainallur Arulmigu Mariyamman Temple in Thanjavur. Besides, there is a sculpture of Kankālamurti, also retrieved in 2021 from the US, which was stolen from Narasinganadhar Swamy Temple, Tirunelveli, in 1985.

Other notable works include sculptures of Nandikeshvara (13th century), the four-armed Vishnu (11th-12th century), Goddess Pārvati (11th-12th century), Siva and Pārvati (12th century) and Sambandar (11th century).

