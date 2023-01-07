New Delhi: The Delhi Police has summoned Air India staff, including the pilot and co-pilot, in connection with an incident in which a man allegedly urinated on a co-passenger onboard a flight from New York to Delhi. They were issued summons for Friday, but they failed to appear. According to the sources they are expected to appear at the office of deputy commissioner of police (airport) at 10:30 am on Saturday.

Earlier on Wednesday the police registered an FIR and formed several teams to nab the accused passenger. Teams have been sent to Mumbai and Bengaluru and the police are conducting raids to nab him.

The accused, Shankar Mishra, had urinated on his co-passenger, a senior citizen in her 70s, allegedly in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight on November 26 last year. Mishra, who was the vice president of the India Chapter of Wells Fargo was sacked on Friday.

Mishra, on Friday, shared his WhatsApp exchanges with the woman after the unsavoury incident. His lawyers claimed that he even paid her Rs 15,000 as compensation and got her belongings cleaned. However, another set of WhatsApp exchanges between the woman's daughter and Mishra that emerged subsequently showed the family had returned the money.

"The Whatsapp messages between the accused and the lady clearly show that the accused had got the clothes and bags cleaned on November 28 and the same were delivered on November 30. "The lady in her message has clearly condoned the alleged act and has displayed no intention to lodge a complaint. The lady's persisting grievance was only with respect to the adequate compensation being paid by the Airline for which she has raised a subsequent complaint on December 20, 2022," the statement issued by Mishra's lawyer read.