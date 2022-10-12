Karachi: Pakistan's Sindh government has ordered a high-level probe into reports of abduction of a 14-year old Hindu girl from the city of Hyderabad, officials said on Tuesday. The girl was reportedly kidnapped from Hyderabad's Fateh Chowk area recently while she was on her way to home. The girl's parents have lodged a police complaint but she is yet to be traced.

The Sindh government has ordered a high-level investigation into the incident, officials said. A Sindh government spokesperson said senior police officials have already started a probe and are in touch with the affected family. A senior police official in Hyderabad said they are also probing the incident of two other Hindu women who had gone missing in the last one week in Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas.

Cases of abduction and forced conversion of Hindu girls and women in Sindh province have seen a rise this year. Recently, a rescued girl told a local court that she was abducted and forcibly converted to Islam by a Muslim man who married her. In another recent incident, a teenager was shot dead outside her home in Sukkur town after she refused a marriage proposal by a Muslim man. (PTI)