Islamabad: Pakistan Opposition has moved a no-confidence motion against National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser ahead of the no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday. More than 100 lawmakers from Opposition parties have signed a no-confidence motion against NA Speaker, Geo TV reported. The development comes at a time when Punjab National Assembly is all set to vote on the no-confidence motion against the country's primer.

As Pakistan PM readies himself to face the "last ball", it is clear that Imran Khan has seemingly lost support both in the lower house of the legislature and the backing of the all-powerful Pakistan army. Imran Khan received a massive blow when the PTI "lost the majority" in the National Assembly after losing its key ally in the coalition Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P). The MQM had struck a deal with the opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and would support the no-trust vote in the 342-member National Assembly.

Imran Khan government, elected in July 2018 vowing to fix the economy and combat corruption, is on the verge of collapse. Pakistan PM held a massive rally last Sunday in Islamabad and later gave controversial speeches to show he remains wildly popular with his supporters and also indicated a foreign conspiracy theory.

A day before the decisive no-confidence vote, Imran Khan had urged the country's youth to stage "peaceful protests" against a "foreign conspiracy" allegedly hatched against his government. Pakistan Prime Minister even said that he has "more than one plan" for tomorrow's vote on the no-confidence motion against him. He also urged the youth of Pakistan to agitate and raise their voice against the conspiracy by external forces. Imran Khan further claimed that the Opposition leaders are seeking power to dispose of the corruption cases against them.

ANI