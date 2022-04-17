Islamabad: Pakistan on Sunday said its security forces were increasingly targeted in cross-border attacks from Afghanistan in the last few days and asked the Taliban rulers of the neighbouring nation to take action against militants. The Foreign Office's remarks came in response to media queries regarding recent incidents along the Pak-Afghan border. In the last few days, incidents along the Pak-Afghan Border have significantly increased, wherein, Pakistani security forces are being targeted from across the border, it said.

The FO said that Pakistan has repeatedly requested the Afghan government in the last few months to secure the Pak-Afghan border region because Terrorists are using Afghan soil with impunity to carry out activities inside Pakistan. Pakistan and Afghanistan have been engaged through institutional channels in the past several months for effective coordination and security along their long shared border. Unfortunately, elements of banned terrorist groups in the border region, including TTP (Tehrik-i-Taliban), have continued to attack Pakistan's border security posts..." the FO said.

Pakistan, once again, strongly condemns terrorists operating with impunity from Afghan soil to carry out activities in Pakistan, the FO said while terming it detrimental to Pakistan's efforts to maintain peace and stability along the border with Afghanistan. Pakistan requested Afghanistan to secure the Pak-Afghan border region and take stern actions against the individuals involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan, in the interest of peace and progress of the two brotherly countries.

Pakistan also reaffirmed respect for Afghanistan's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and said it was committed to working closely with the Afghan government to strengthen bilateral relations in all fields. The remarks followed Afghan reports that Pakistani aircraft late Friday carried out bombing raids in Afghanistan's eastern Khost and Kunar provinces, killing civilians. Pakistan's foreign office did not confirm the strikes.

PTI

