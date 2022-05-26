New Delhi: The Pakistan Foreign Office summoned the Indian Charge d’Affaires in Islamabad to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and conveyed Pakistan’s strongest condemnation of the sentence awarded to Malik. It said that the international community must take immediate stock of the “aggravating situation” in Kashmir and press India to fulfil its obligations under the international humanitarian law and the Charter of the United Nations.

The Foreign Office in a statement earlier said that the Foreign Minister, as part of Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to draw the attention of the international community to the situation in Kashmir, sent the letter to Bachelet on May 24. The Special NIA court sentenced Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik and chief of the banned Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) to rigorous life imprisonment.

Read: Watch: Situations in Srinagar remain grim after Yasin Malik verdict

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif went on to call it a 'black day for Indian democracy.' Today is a black day for Indian democracy & its justice system. India can imprison Yasin Malik physically but it can never imprison the idea of freedom he symbolises. Life imprisonment for valiant freedom fighter will provide fresh impetus to Kashmiris' right to self-determination", Sharif tweeted.

Also, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned Yasin Malik's life imprisonment. "Strongly condemn unjust sentencing of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik in a sham trial. India can never silence Kashmiris’ voice for freedom and self-determination. Pakistan stands with Kashmiri brothers and sisters, and will continue to provide all possible support in their just struggle", Bhutto tweeted.