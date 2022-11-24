Islamabad: The Pakistan Army on Thursday rejected what it called "unwarranted statement" of a high-ranking Indian Army officer about the presence of launching pads and terrorists in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday said that around 160 terrorists are waiting on the launch pads in PoK for an opportunity to sneak into India.

Reacting to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's recent statement hinting at retrieving PoK, Lt Gen Dwivedi said a parliamentary resolution exists on the subject, therefore it is nothing new. "As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the government of India. We are always ready for it," he said.

The "unwarranted statement" of a high-ranking Indian general concerning PoK is "an apt manifestation" of the Indian army's delusional mindset and it showed the vivid imprint of domestic political showboating on Indian military thought, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the army - said in a series of tweets.

"The fallacious remarks and unfounded allegations of so called launch-pads' and terrorists' are an attempt to divert attention," it said. It said Pakistan military has the capability and preparation to thwart "any misadventure or aggression against our territory. (PTI)