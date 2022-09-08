New Delhi : The story of a grandfather and his granddaughter have been doing the rounds on the internet after Juhi Kore, a graduate from the University of Oxford with a master's degree in Comparative Social Politics penned down a note on her LinkedIn.

Oxford graduate juhi kore letter

The heart-touching note went viral in which she narrated the struggles of his grandfather from attaining education to how his dream became a reality in her. Her post reads, "In 1947, the year India was declared a free and independent country, not every citizen was allowed to live a free and independent life. One of those individuals was a young school-aged boy who belonged to a family of the lowest caste, in a rural village in Maharashtra. Despite being a school-aged boy, his family did not want him to attend school for two primary reasons: as the eldest of 4, he needed to work on a farm so his family could earn enough food; and his parents were afraid of how he might be treated by the students and teachers alike."

When determination meets hard work this happens. She added, that her grandfather made a deal with his parents to work on the farm from 3 AM, before anyone else was awake, and to go to school for the second half of the morning. However, unfortunately for him, his parents' second fear came true: after a 1.5-hour walk to school, without any decent footwear, he wasn't even allowed to sit inside the classroom. (ANI)