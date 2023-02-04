Washington: Ambassador of India to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu spoke on the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology on Saturday. While speaking to ANI, Taranjit Singh Sandhu said, “iCET is a unique initiative because this is perhaps the first time that not only the administration but academia and the scientific community have all come together. One of the pillars of India-US relationship has been technology which includes innovation and startup culture. All that comes together through the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) and iCET takes it much further ahead.”

Speaking on India-US ties, he said that the relationship between the two countries strengthened post-PM Modi's first visit to US in 2014. "Ever since Biden administration has come into power, there has been a lot of interaction between PM Modi and President Biden and areas of discussion have widened. iCET is a further development of that," he said.

US and India are looking at each other as trusted partners and that trust is being reflected in the iCET, he said further adding that the iCET is a historic beginning that provides a platform for both sides to move ahead together in the field of technology.

Following the conclusion of the iCET inaugural meeting between Doval and Sullivan on Tuesday, the White House said, "We are committed to fostering an open, accessible, and secure technology ecosystem, based on mutual trust and confidence, that will reinforce our democratic values and democratic institutions."

During the meeting the two sides discussed opportunities for greater cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, co-development and co-production, and ways to deepen connectivity across our innovation ecosystems. They noted the value of establishing innovation bridges in key sectors, including through expos, hackathons, and pitch sessions. They also identified the fields of biotechnology, advanced materials, and rare earth processing technology as areas for future cooperation, the White House said. (With Agency inputs)