New Delhi: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will embark on a two-day official visit to India on March 2 and 3. This will be the first high-level political visit from Italy to India after five years. In an interview with ETV Bharat, India's former ambassador to Italy Anil Wadhwa said that Meloni's visit to India amid the Russia-Ukraine war will make the visit even more interesting.

"The decidedly nuanced views of the Meloni government in the Ukraine-Russia conflict will make this visit to India an interesting one and her message at the Raisina dialogue will be listened to with great interest", Wadhwa said. "It is significant that Meloni's views on Ukraine differ from those of coalition partner Berlusconi, who blames Zelensky for triggering the conflict. Despite this, Melloni has fallen in line with the European view on the war. The fact that she would have visited Ukraine before coming to India will make her visit even more interesting ", the ex-ambassador to Italy told ETV Bharat.

She will be in New Delhi to attend the 8th Raisina Dialogue as the chief guest and a keynote speaker. During her visit, she will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and a high-powered business delegation. Keeping aside all the differences and tension over AgustaWestland and Leonardo, both sides are likely to ink an important defence agreement. Ever since the controversy of AgustaWestland and Leonardo, the India-Italy bilateral ties saw a downfall and even in defence cooperation. But even so, Italy remains a part of India's defence industry.

Commenting on the matter, the ex-ambassador said, "Following the satisfactory resolution of the marines issue, Indo-Italian relations have progressed well since 2015 onwards. Italy has always seen India as an important market for luxury, industrial machinery and defence equipment. Some key components in Indian platforms have traditionally been supplied by Italy".

When asked about India-Italy ties in the changing geopolitical scenario, the ex-ambassador said, "The last few years have seen a continuous efforts are being made by both sides to put the ghost of Augusta Westland and Leonardo behind them and to concentrate on "Make in India" efforts for which Italians have been willing partners".

"The decidedly nuanced views of the Meloni government in the Ukraine-Russia conflict will make this visit to India an interesting one and her message at the Raisina dialogue will be listened to with great interest", added the ex-envoy. He noted that as a major manufacturing nation, Italy can be an important partner for India in its “Make in India “ programme, adding Italy also can be an 'interesting partner' to work within the Indo-Pacific, Africa and the Mediterranean region.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Meloni will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will call on his Italian counterpart and will hold discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also scheduled to meet PM Meloni. The visiting PM will call on President Droupadi Murmu in the afternoon on March 2.

India and Italy are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year. The multifaceted bilateral relationship is based on shared cultural values, commitment to foster economic growth and collaboration in the fields of green energy, science and tech and defence and is marked by convergence on regional and global issues.

The two countries have also been cooperating closely in various multilateral forums. "During the visit, a business roundtable will be organised on March 2, co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani and Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal", the MEA said.

Last week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held talks with Italian State Secretary for Defence Matteo Perego Di Cremnago in Bengaluru on the sidelines of the Aero India show. Prime Minister Meloni's visit is expected to further strengthen and deepen the long-standing relationship between India and Italy. Both sides are expected to take stock of the progress on the key outcomes of the November 2020 Summit and strengthen security and defence cooperation.