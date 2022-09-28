Copenhagen (Denmark): A Danish official says the Nord Stream gas leaks in the Baltic Sea could emit the equivalent of one-third of Denmark's total annual greenhouse gas emissions. Kristoffer Bottzauw, head of the Danish Energy Agency, said Wednesday that the emissions from the three gas leaks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines correspond to approximately 32% of annual Danish CO2 emissions. The Danish emissions in 2020 were approximately 45 million tonnes of CO2. (AP)