Stockholm: The 2022 Nobel prize in Chemistry has been jointly awarded to Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldel, and K. Barry Sharpless for their work in click chemistry. Hans Ellegren, Secretary General, Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, announced the winner Wednesday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.

The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on October 10. The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly USD 900,000) and will be handed out on Dec. 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895