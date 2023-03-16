Hyderabad: Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal's official Twitter handle @PM_Nepal_ was hacked in the early hours of Thursday. In his Twitter account, instead of Dahal's profile, the BLUR account, which is a Non-Fungible Token Marketplace for Pro Traders was seen for a brief period. The profile picture of the PM was back after it was brought to the notice of Twitter.

On the Twitter handle @PM_Nepal_, the pinned tweet read, "The Summoning has been started. Get your BAKC/SewerPass ready and get down in the pit! ttps://thesummoning.party." It also had replied to a Tweet announcing the sale of NFT's created by Yuga Labs and the verified account has 690.1K followers

Blur is said to be an Ethereum-based NFT Marketplace. It offers professional traders batch shelf and floor-sweeping transactions, order book NFT transactions, and the ability to browse and purchase NFTs from other marketplaces with instant liquidity, according to the information available in the internet.

On Feb 28, the Twitter account of Trinamool Congress was hacked with its display picture and account name changed to Yuga Labs. It maybe recalled, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal Twitter account was hacked in 2021. The hacked account tweeted the following: "I appeal to you all to donate generously to PM National Relief Fund for Covid-19. Now India begins with cryptocurrency. Kindly donate bitcoins to (bitcoin wallet address)." The Twitter was contacted and the account was secured immediately.

In 2022, the official Twitter account of the YSR Congress was hacked and the hackers used it to promote crypto-currencies. That time party's Twitter bio description was changed to "NFT millionaire". There was a coincidence between TMC account handle's hack and that of the YSR Congress party handle. The profile photo of the Andhra Pradesh party was changed to a picture from the BAYC collection-owned by "Yuga Labs".