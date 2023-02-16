Kathmandu: Nepal Member of Parliament Chandra Bhandari and his mother Harikala Bhandari were severely injured in an LPG gas leakage-induced blast on Wednesday. The Nepal MP sustained about 25 per cent buns, while his mother sustained about 80 per cent burns after a cooking gas cylinder exploded at their house late on Wednesday.

The Nepali politician and his mother were immediately rushed to Kirtipur Burns Hospital in critical condition. The hospital, in a statement, said that their condition is critical. The duo needs to be shifted to a hospital that specializes in burns as the facility is currently not available in Nepal, it said.

As per reports, Bhandari and his mother might be airlifted to some other country for better treatment. “Condition isn't good, they need to be taken to a hospital specialized in burns outside the country as treatment not possible here,” informed Kirtipur Burns Hospital.

The Nepali Congress party member is one of the most loved politicians in the country. His well-wishers took to social media to wish the veteran politician and his mother a speedy recovery. "Heartfelt sympathies & wish Chandra Bhandari @chandragulmi & mom a speedy recovery (sic)," wrote former UN former UN Assistant Secretary-General Kul Chandra Gautam.

