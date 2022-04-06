Kathmandu: Nepal has received permission to export an additional 325 MW of electricity to the energy market in India, taking the total electricity export to 364 MW, a top official said here on Wednesday. The Indian Central Electricity Authority has given consent to the state-owned Nepal Electricity to sell an additional 325 MW of electricity in the Indian market, said Pradeep Thike, Deputy Managing Director, Planning of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA).

Nepal's Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation also made a similar announcement at a press conference here on Wednesday, saying India has given permission to sell the electricity. Power generated from Kali Gandaki, Marsyangdi, Middle Marsyangdi and Likhu 4 will be supplied to India after July when Nepal will have a power surplus as the rainy season comes, the senior NEA official told PTI.

Nepal is currently importing on an average 300 MW of electricity from India to meet the domestic demand as power generation decreases during the winter season. As most of the power projects in Nepal are based on the Run of the River, Nepal faces power shortages during winter season. Some six months ago, India had given permission to Nepal to sell 39 MW of electricity generated from Devghat and Trishuli power projects in its market.

Now, Nepal is authorised to sell 364 MW of power to the Indian market in the near future. The surplus electricity will be exported to India via 400 KV cross border transmission lines situated in Dhalkebar. During Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba's recent visit to India, the two countries expressed joint commitment to work together in the power sector.

PTI