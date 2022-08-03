Nancy Pelosi leaves Taiwan amid US-China rift
Published on: 14 minutes ago
Nancy Pelosi leaves Taiwan amid US-China rift
Published on: 14 minutes ago
Taipei (Taiwan): US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed Taiwan on Wednesday evening, ending a controversial landmark visit that Beijing responded to with threats and military drills. The 82-year-old lawmaker waved to waiting dignitaries at Taipei's Songshan airport before boarding a US military aircraft that took off at 6pm (3:30 pm IST), live broadcasts showed, reported AFP.
Loading...