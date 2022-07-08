Kolkata: Bangladeshi MP Momtaz Begum on Thursday sang a song in praise of the Prime Minister of the South Asian nation, Sheikh Hasina, in the country's Parliament. Literally. "I sing Bengali songs in whichever country I travel to. My leader is Sheikh Hasina, who is beyond comparison," Begum was seen happily letting her voice flow after the Prime Minister was heard in the background, urging her in Bengali to sing a song.

Begum was seen following it up, saying the Prime Minister was the daughter of 'Father of the Nation' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and that the country was proud of having her at its helm. The Awami League MP, representing the Manikganj-2 constituency in Bangladesh, further said that she had not seen anything comparable to the intensity of discussions surrounding the recently built Padma Bridge.

"The world has seen many remarkable works of architecture before this. However, the amount of discussion around this bridge, the intensity of the praise it received, and the songs that were created on it are unforeseen," she noted. Begum, aside from her identity as a politician, is also a renowned Bengali folk singer, with close to 700 albums to her name to date.