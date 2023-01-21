New Delhi: India's push to build a closer relationship with Latin America continues to gain momentum in the changing geopolitical scenario. In this regard, Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi's recent visits to Guatemala and EL Salvador assume significance as they come at a time when India is forging ahead to make a mark and rise as a global superpower.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, India's former ambassador to the US Meera Shankar said strengthening ties with Latin American countries was a step in the right direction. "With India being President of G20, we need to work as a bridge between the developing countries and the developed countries. And we have to cultivate this constituency across Asia, Africa, and Latin America".

"The only issue for our relationship with Latin America has been the question of geographical distance, which has made the linkages between India and Latin America not so intense or extensive. So it's good if attention is being paid to Latin America", the former envoy said. She called MoS Lekhi's visits to Guatemala and EL Salvador significant and said that 'it was good' that India was trying to build economic and political ties with these countries.

MoS Lekhi visited Guatemala from 15-17 January and El Salvador from 17-19 January, MEA said on Saturday. During her visit to Guatemala, the MoS met with the acting President of Guatemala, Guillermo Castillo Reyes; Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guatemala, Mario Bucaro; Minister of Culture of Guatemala, Felipe Aguilar; Minister of Health, Francisco José Coma Martín; and Minister of Energy and Mines, Alberto Pimentel Mata.

During the meeting with the acting President, the MoS discussed cooperation in the fields of Science and Technology, Women Empowerment and Capacity Building in the interiors of Guatemala. In the meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, both sides reviewed the bilateral relations and decided to hold the next Foreign Office Consultations on a mutually convenient date in New Delhi.

Lekhi handed over a symbolic key to the Foreign Minister for the donation of ten pickup trucks by the Government of India to the Government of Guatemala. To mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relationship, both ministers inaugurated the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the premises of the Foreign Ministry.

MOS and Culture Minister Aguilar discussed growing cultural relations and the visit to India by a Guatemalan cultural troupe- Paabank. MOS and Energy and Mines Minister discussed possible areas of cooperation especially related to solar energy, International Solar Alliance and technical cooperation in the areas of mining.

During the meeting with the Minister of Health, both sides discussed growing bilateral cooperation in healthcare especially related to holistic healthcare and Ayurveda and the donation of essential medicines by India. It is pertinent to note that on 15 January, MOS inaugurated the warehouse of Indian companies in Technopark, Escuintla which will help in reducing the delivery times and increasing Indian exports to Central America, in the presence of the Vice Minister of Economy.

MOS virtually inaugurated the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in the eastern Guatemalan City of Livingstone where around 80 families of Indian origin people reside, who traveled to Guatemala from Belize in the middle of the nineteenth century. On 17 January, Lekhi visited the world heritage site of Tikal, Peten at the invitation of the Government of Guatemala and participated in a tree plantation drive. MoS also interacted with the members of the Indian Community in Guatemala during her visit.

During the visit to El Salvador, MOS called on Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador; and met with Alexandra Hill Tinoco, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Mariemm Pleitez, Minister for Culture; and J. Miguel Kattan, Secretary of Commerce and Investment. During the meeting with President, MOS discussed ways to further enhance bilateral relations, especially India’s development cooperation with El Salvador, growing bilateral economic relations, and cooperation at the multilateral level including at the UN.

MOS also invited El Salvador to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI). During the meeting with Minister Hill, both the Ministers reviewed the entire bilateral relations and decided that the next Foreign Office Consultations would be held soon on a mutually convenient date in New Delhi.

Minister Hill lauded India’s supply of COVID vaccine and essential medicines to the countries during the challenging times of the pandemic. Most Lekhi further delivered a talk on ‘75 years of India’s Growth Story’ at Dr. Jose Matias Delgado University in San Salvador. The visit of the MOS to Guatemala and El Salvador shows the importance India attaches to the bilateral relations with both countries. The visit is expected to provide further momentum to bilateral partnership and enhance the mutual goodwill among the people.