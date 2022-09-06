Lahore: A 10-year-old girl was killed after she was allegedly gang raped by the owner of a swimming pool and his accomplice in Pakistan's Lahore city, officials said. A large number of people, including the family members of the victim, held a demonstration outside the Punjab Assembly here on Tuesday to press the authorities concerned to take strict action against the alleged killers.

Members of civil society and NGOs also took part in the protest and demanded public hanging of the culprits. Senior police officers reached the venue and assured the protesters that strict action will be taken against the culprits. Police said they have arrested both suspects allegedly involved in the gruesome crime which occurred last week.

The victim, who belonged to a Pashtun family of the tribal area of Mohmand district in Surran Valley had gone to the swimming pool in the Manawan locality of central Lahore along with her brother. According to the FIR, Taj Muhammad, a resident of Mian Sharifpura alleged that his son Sajjad and daughter went to the swimming pool owned by Ali Raza in Manawan last week.

He said that Sajjad returned home alone and told him that his sister had gone missing. He said as he and other family members reached the swimming pool, he was told by Raza that his daughter had drowned. Taj Muhammad alleged that Raza along with his accomplice had killed the girl after raping her.

Shahbaz Ahmad, the police officer probing the case, told PTI on Tuesday that both suspects -- Raza and Aslam -- have been arrested. He said the autopsy report has confirmed that the victim was raped. He said Aslam has confessed to raping and killing the girl by drowning. Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi has taken notice of the incident and directed the IGP to ensure justice for the victim's family and exemplary punishment be handed down to the culprits. (PTI)